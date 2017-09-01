Sigbjørn ApelandBorn 10 May 1966
Sigbjørn Apeland
1966-05-10
Sigbjørn Apeland Biography (Wikipedia)
Sigbjørn Apeland (born 10 May 1966 was raised in Sveio, Norway) is a musician (organ and Harmonium) and scientist, known from several recordings and for his work in the borderland between folk music, church music and improvisational music.
Sigbjørn Apeland Tracks
I Ensomme Stunde (La Melancolie) for violin and piano
Ole Bull
Performer
Barley A Breath In Your Parenthesis
Padang Food Tigers
Når mit øye (When My Eye)
Trad.
Director
Music Arranger
Singer
Fivreld
Mats Eilertsen
Lite
Sigbjørn Apeland
Apeland: Flyt
Sigbjørn Apeland
Sigbjørn Apeland Links
