Old Time Relijun is a band founded in Olympia, Washington, United States and a longtime member of K Records. Current members consist of Germaine Baca on drums, Aaron Hartman on upright bass, Ben Hartman on saxophones, and Arrington de Dionyso on electric guitar, vocals and bass clarinet. The reviews of the band are radically mixed among critics. Pitchfork Media gave a very critical review of their Uterus and fire album, while another praised the band of "brilliance". The band first began recording under a home-made audio cassette label, Pine Cone Alley and were later adopted by indie label K Records. Old Time Relijun are currently based in Portland, Oregon.