General Kane (known as General Caine before 1986) was an American music group fronted by Mitch McDowell (born Mitchell Leon McDowell on June 29, 1954, in San Bernardino, California; died January 22, 1992 in San Bernardino). McDowell took the professional name General Kane in tribute to an officer who had supported his artistic ambitions when he was at military school. After leaving that institution, he formed the group Booty People. They released one album for MCA Records. Mitch assembled an eight-piece funk group and signed with Groove Time Records in 1978, releasing two albums: Let Me In (1978) and Get Down Attack (1980).

The group then moved to Tabu Records. General Caine's third album entitled Girls features the hit song "For Lovers Only". The radio station 93.1 FM WZAK in Cleveland (Ohio) penned "For Lovers Only" as a theme song for their late night segment with the same title. Their debut single for the Tabu label and the fourth album Dangerous with many song writing chores, were done by Johnny Guitar Carson [2].