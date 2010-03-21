Stone is a thrash metal band formed in Kerava, Finland in the mid-1980s. They released four albums and one live album during the late 1980s and early 1990s, before disbanding in 1991 to pursue different musical directions. Stone reunited to play a final set of concerts in 2000, but parted ways again soon afterwards. In 2008, Stone made five "re-union"/comeback appearances. They reunited again in March 2013 for select shows in order to promote their new box set. The band is still active as of March 2014.

Despite their rather short career, Stone's legacy has provided inspiration for many of the countless metal bands who emerged during the popularity explosion of the genre during the 1990s. The band's history and influence on Finnish metal scene has been published as a book "Stone" in January 2018 (author Ari Väntänen, Like Kustannus Oy) Perhaps the most notable of the bands influenced by Stone is Children of Bodom, whose lead guitarist Alexi Laiho credits former Stone member Roope Latvala as a major influence on his playing. Latvala himself would later join Children of Bodom as a session player and eventually permanent guitarist after the departure of Alexander Kuoppala and also played alongside Laiho in the now defunct Sinergy.