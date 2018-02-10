Arthur BlytheBorn 5 July 1940. Died 27 March 2017
Arthur Blythe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-07-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91652f18-ce2d-40e1-b6ab-07179a82fb12
Arthur Blythe Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Murray Blythe (July 5, 1940 – March 27, 2017) was an American jazz alto saxophonist and composer. He was described by critic Chris Kelsey as displaying "one of the most easily recognizable alto sax sounds in jazz, big and round, with a fast, wide vibrato and an aggressive, precise manner of phrasing" and furthermore as straddling the avant garde and traditionalist jazz, often with bands featuring unusual instrumentation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arthur Blythe Tracks
Sort by
Autumn In New York
Arthur Blythe
Autumn In New York
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Autumn In New York
Last played on
Lower Nile
Arthur Blythe
Lower Nile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lower Nile
Last played on
Bush Baby
Arthur Blythe
Bush Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bush Baby
Last played on
Faceless Woman
Arthur Blythe
Faceless Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faceless Woman
Last played on
Excerpt from Autumn In New York
Arthur Blythe
Excerpt from Autumn In New York
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Excerpt from Autumn In New York
Last played on
One For Eric
Arthur Blythe
One For Eric
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One For Eric
Performer
Composer
Last played on
Lenox Avenue Breakdown
Arthur Blythe
Lenox Avenue Breakdown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lenox Avenue Breakdown
Last played on
Arthur Blythe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist