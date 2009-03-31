Colette Renard (1 November 1924, Ermont – 6 October 2010 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse) born Colette Lucie Raget, was a French actress and singer. Renard is closely associated with the titular character from the musical Irma La Douce, a role she played for over a decade.

Renard retired from theatre and film in the 1980s, returning in 2004 to play the role of Rachel Levy on Plus belle la vie. In addition to acting, Renard was a prolific singer, having released 52 albums during her career.