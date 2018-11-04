Mickey HartDrummer for The Grateful Dead. Born 11 September 1943
Mickey Hart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-09-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/915e673d-eff5-479a-a917-2fecfc26dc2e
Mickey Hart Biography (Wikipedia)
Mickey Hart (born Michael Steven Hartman, September 11, 1943) is an American percussionist and musicologist. He is best known as one of the two drummers of the rock band Grateful Dead. He was a member of the Grateful Dead from September 1967 until the group disbanded in August 1995. He and fellow Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann earned the nickname "the rhythm devils".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mickey Hart Tracks
Sort by
Fire On The Mountain
Jimmy Cliff
Fire On The Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mg5tk.jpglink
Fire On The Mountain
Last played on
The Chase
Mickey Hart
The Chase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Chase
Last played on
Mickey Hart Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist