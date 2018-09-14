Piyush KapoorPlayback singer. Born 7 May 1990
Piyush Kapoor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990-05-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/915d3ddf-4267-4058-9e5a-a51dd577e489
Piyush Kapoor Tracks
Sort by
Blame The Night
Arijit Singh
Blame The Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045j3k9.jpglink
Blame The Night
Last played on
You Are My Love
Piyush Kapoor
You Are My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are My Love
Last played on
Back to artist