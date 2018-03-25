Will HavenFormed 1995
Will Haven
1995
Will Haven Biography (Wikipedia)
Will Haven is a noise metal band from Sacramento, California. Formed in 1995, the group issued albums through many labels and have toured with acts such as Deftones and Soulfly before going on a hiatus in 2002. They would regroup in 2005 and continue to record and tour since. Throughout their history, they have issued 6 full-length albums (the latest being Muerte in 2018) as well as 2 EPs and a live DVD. Their musical style has been noted to be a combination of many metal and hardcore subgenres.
Will Haven Tracks
Winds Of Change
El Sol
El Sol
Veg
Veg
Soul Leech
Soul Leech
The Comet
The Comet
Carpe Diem
Carpe Diem
Mida's Secret
Mida's Secret
When The Walls Close In
A Beautiful Death (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Dressed In Night Clothes (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Miguel (BBC Radio 1 Session)
When The Walls Close In (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Urban Agoge
Urban Agoge
Harvesting Our Burdens
