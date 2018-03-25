Will Haven is a noise metal band from Sacramento, California. Formed in 1995, the group issued albums through many labels and have toured with acts such as Deftones and Soulfly before going on a hiatus in 2002. They would regroup in 2005 and continue to record and tour since. Throughout their history, they have issued 6 full-length albums (the latest being Muerte in 2018) as well as 2 EPs and a live DVD. Their musical style has been noted to be a combination of many metal and hardcore subgenres.