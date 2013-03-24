Paulinho MoskaBorn 27 August 1967
Paulinho Moska
Paulo Corrêa de Araujo, also known as Moska or Paulinho Moska (born 27 August 1967, in Rio de Janeiro) is a Brazilian singer, composer and actor.
He started to play the classical guitar when he was 13 years old, with friends. He graduated in theater and cinema from CAL (Casa de Artes de Laranjeiras), in Rio. He was a member of the band Garganta Profunda, that sang types of songs from Beatles and Tom Jobim to medieval operas. In 1987, he founded the band Inimigos do Rei ("King's enemies"), with old friends from the other band, Luiz Nicolau and Luis Guilherme.
Sick Kick
Insane (feat. Antoine Becks)
Bax
Tilt
Sing
