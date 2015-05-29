Robbie Tronco
Robbie Tronco is a DJ from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. Robbie has produced several hits such as "Walk4Me", and "Runway as a house" but broke through with his 1997 smash "Fright Train", which was also a big hit in Belgium and the Netherlands in 1998. According to Louis Capet XXVI Recordings, the current publisher affiliate of Tronco's new releases, "Fright Train" stayed on the Billboard Dance Music Charts for 42 weeks and charted highest at #9 in January 1999. He also founded the TroncoDelphia record label in July 2007. Robbie has performed on the local and international club circuit for 35 years.
