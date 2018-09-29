The Knocks is an American electronic music duo consisting of Ben "B-Roc" Ruttner and James "JPatt" Patterson. They are known for their own releases on labels such as Kitsuné, Big Beat Records, Neon Gold and Atlantic Records and for their remixes featured on HypeMachine, Beatport, and various DJs' set lists. They are also known for their singles "Classic", featuring POWERS, "I Wish (My Taylor Swift)" which was collaborated with Matthew Koma and "Kiss The Sky", featuring Wyclef Jean. Their debut album, 55, was released on March 4, 2016. Their sophomore album, New York Narcotic, was released on September 28, 2018, spawning singles “Ride or Die” featuring Foster the People and “Brazilian Soul” featuring Sofi Tukker.