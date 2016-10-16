Florence QuivarBorn 3 March 1944
Florence Quivar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-03-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/915744d3-fd1c-4b0b-8fd5-a9a206256dc2
Florence Quivar Biography (Wikipedia)
Florence Quivar (born March 3, 1944 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) is an American operatic mezzo-soprano who is considered to be "one of the most prominent singers of her generation." She has variously been described as having a "rich, earthy sound and communicative presence" as "always reliable" and as "a distinguished singer, with a warm, rich voice and a dignified performing presence." From 1977-1997 she was a regular performer at the Metropolitan Opera where she gave more than 100 performances.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Florence Quivar Tracks
Sort by
Stabat mater, Op 53
Karol Szymanowski
Stabat mater, Op 53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3n3.jpglink
Stabat mater, Op 53
Last played on
Stabat Mater (feat. Elzbieta Szmytka, Florence Quivar, John Connell, CBSO Chorus, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Sir Simon Rattle)
Karol Szymanowski
Stabat Mater (feat. Elzbieta Szmytka, Florence Quivar, John Connell, CBSO Chorus, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Sir Simon Rattle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3n3.jpglink
Stabat Mater Op53
CBSO Chorus, Karol Szymanowski, Elzbieta Szmytka, Florence Quivar, Jon Garrison & City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Stabat Mater Op53
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stabat Mater Op53
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1991 - In the presence of HRH The Prince of Wales
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epqrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1991-07-19T01:59:13
19
Jul
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1991 - In the presence of HRH The Prince of Wales
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 52
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex4rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1983-09-12T01:59:13
12
Sep
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
Florence Quivar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist