BalthazarBelgian indie pop band. Formed 2004
Balthazar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91511517-ef93-4d71-a0f0-c858272af4a7
Balthazar Biography (Wikipedia)
Balthazar is a Belgian indie pop and rock group. The band consists of Maarten Devoldere, Jinte Deprez, Patricia Vanneste, Simon Casier and Michiel Balcaen. The band members come from the areas of Kortrijk and Ghent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Balthazar Tracks
Sinking Ship
Balthazar
Sinking Ship
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinking Ship
Last played on
Nightclub
Balthazar
Nightclub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nightclub
Last played on
Bunker
Balthazar
Bunker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nmpxd.jpglink
Bunker
Last played on
Decency
Balthazar
Decency
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Decency
Last played on
Then What
Balthazar
Then What
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jq6wm.jpglink
Then What
Last played on
Leipzig
Balthazar
Leipzig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s2sz7.jpglink
Leipzig
Last played on
Lion's Mouth (Daniel)
Balthazar
Lion's Mouth (Daniel)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lion's Mouth (Daniel)
Last played on
The Man Who Owns The Place
Balthazar
The Man Who Owns The Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Man Who Owns The Place
Last played on
Upcoming Events
6
Feb
2019
Balthazar, Faces On TV
The Fleece, Bristol, UK
7
Feb
2019
Balthazar, Faces On TV
The Green Door Store, Brighton, UK
8
Feb
2019
Balthazar, Faces On TV
The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK
10
Feb
2019
Balthazar, Faces On TV
Òran Mór, Glasgow, UK
12
Feb
2019
Balthazar, Faces On TV
Scala, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-24T01:06:17
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
