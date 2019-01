Balthazar is a Belgian indie pop and rock group. The band consists of Maarten Devoldere, Jinte Deprez, Patricia Vanneste, Simon Casier and Michiel Balcaen. The band members come from the areas of Kortrijk and Ghent.

