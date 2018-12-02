Papa Kwame Amponsa, known by his stage name Mista Silva, is a British-Ghanaian musician from Brockley, London. Mista Silva released his debut EP, Full Vim, in 2012. Its success led to a record deal with Polydor in 2014. He was the first unsigned UK Afrobeats artist to have his music playlisted by BBC 1Xtra, with well received track "Now Wats Up" . He has had his music played by national radio stations such as Capital Xtra and Kiss FM. As part of BBC 1Xtra's Destination Africa he performed on the BBC Live Lounge for Trevor Nelson He has walked for Fashion label Ashish and has been blogged about by fashion and culture publications I-D Magazine and Wonderland. When interviewed by popular online publication Noisey, BBC DJ Twin B, cited Mista Silva as one to watch for the future The Guardian newspaper also listed Mista Silva as one of eight Afrobeat artists to listen to.