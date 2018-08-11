Band of GoldDutch pop music group
Band of Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9148f416-f84f-4368-be43-fbe49255a4a1
Band of Gold Biography (Wikipedia)
Band of Gold was a Dutch male and female vocal/instrumental group, who released a single called "Love Songs are Back Again (Medley)", which reached the UK Singles Chart. It was written and produced by Paco Saval when it was recorded in 1981 and released on the RCA label. It entered the UK chart on 14 July 1984 and peaked at #24, remaining on the chart for 11 weeks.
In the US, "Love Songs are Back Again (Medley)" was Band of Gold's only chart appearance, spending seven weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #64 in November 1984.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Band of Gold Tracks
Sort by
Love Songs Are Back Again
Band of Gold
Love Songs Are Back Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Songs Are Back Again
Last played on
Marcia Griffiths
Band of Gold
Marcia Griffiths
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marcia Griffiths
Last played on
Freda Payne
Band of Gold
Freda Payne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freda Payne
Last played on
Band of Gold Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Gabrielle: "I always give people the hits!"
-
Neneh Cherry
-
Neneh Cherry Interview at 6 Music Festival
-
Neneh Cherry joins Mark and Stuart
-
Neneh Cherry speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Neneh's James Brown Christmas
-
Neneh Cherry - Interview
-
Neneh Cherry talks to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
An Evening with Neneh Cherry
-
Gabrielle Live in Session
Back to artist