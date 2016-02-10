Christof LauerBorn 25 May 1953
Christof Lauer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-05-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91461582-8294-4d8a-b88a-9b20fb060517
Christof Lauer Biography (Wikipedia)
Christof Lauer (born May 25, 1953) is a German jazz tenor and soprano saxophonist, born in Melsungen, Germany, perhaps most well known in Europe where he has done projects with various musicians, such as Palle Danielsson, Carla Bley, Michel Godard, Volker Kriegel, Michel Portal, Maria Joao, Anthony Cox, Gary Husband, Alphonse Mouzon, and Peter Erskine.
In 1994 Lauer joined the United Jazz and Rock Ensemble and replaced Charlie Mariano, and is also a member of the Hamburg NDR Radio Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christof Lauer Tracks
Sort by
Every Little Thing
Christof Lauer
Every Little Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Little Thing
Last played on
Christof Lauer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist