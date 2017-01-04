James MaddrenDrums. Born 1987
James Maddren
1987
James Maddren Tracks
Chorale
Trish Clowes
Last played on
Pfeiffer and the Whales
Trish Clowes
Last played on
Death Went To The Doctor / At The Interval (Recorded at Glasgow Jazz Festival )
Kit Downes
Jinn (Recorded at Glasgow Jazz Festival 26th June 2016)
Kit Downes
Faster Than Light (Recorded at Glasgow Jazz Festival 25th June 2016)
Kit Downes
Free At Last
Ivo Neame
Last played on
Remember Me
Trish Clowes
Dance with me
Trish Clowes
Tango
Trish Clowes
Song for Saariaho
Trish Clowes
Last played on
The Girls Who Wished to Marry Stars
Trish Clowes
Last played on
Porcupine
Trish Clowes
On/Off
Trish Clowes
Wayne's Waltz
Trish Clowes
