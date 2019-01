Etran Finatawa is a Niger-based band, formed in 2004 during the Festival au Désert near Timbuktu, Mali. The music of Etran Finatawa blends the traditional music of the Wodaabe and Tuareg people with western instruments such as the electric guitar.

Since 2005 they have toured extensively in Europe, the United States, Canada and Australia. In 2007, their debut album Introducing Etran Finatawa (2006) was nominated for a BBC Radio Award for World Music. They released their follow-up, Desert Crossroads, in 2008, and in 2010 released Tarkat Tajje/Let's Go. In 2013, the band released their fourth album, "The Sahara Sessions".

The name of the band means "the stars of tradition".