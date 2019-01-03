Llwybr Llaethog
Llwybr Llaethog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br3pb.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91412605-559a-4c40-a58b-ebcb3b2b9f08
Llwybr Llaethog Biography (Wikipedia)
Llwybr Llaethog (Welsh for Milky Way, although the Milky Way has several names in Welsh folklore) are an experimental Welsh language band that effectively mix such varied musical genres as rap, dub, reggae, hip hop, and punk in their music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Llwybr Llaethog Tracks
Sort by
Fflio Dub
Llwybr Llaethog
Fflio Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Fflio Dub
Last played on
Blodau Gwyllt Y Tan
Llwybr Llaethog
Blodau Gwyllt Y Tan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Blodau Gwyllt Y Tan
Last played on
Anomie-ville
Llwybr Llaethog
Anomie-ville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Anomie-ville
Last played on
I Won The Tour Man
Llwybr Llaethog
I Won The Tour Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
I Won The Tour Man
Aberdaron (feat. Elwyn Griffiths & Delyth Eirwyn)
Llwybr Llaethog
Aberdaron (feat. Elwyn Griffiths & Delyth Eirwyn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Aberdaron (feat. Elwyn Griffiths & Delyth Eirwyn)
Featured Artist
Byd Mor Wahanol
Llwybr Llaethog
Byd Mor Wahanol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Byd Mor Wahanol
Dull Di Drais
Llwybr Llaethog
Dull Di Drais
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Dull Di Drais
Dyddiau Braf (Rap Cymraeg)
Llwybr Llaethog
Dyddiau Braf (Rap Cymraeg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Dyddiau Braf (Rap Cymraeg)
Last played on
Eliffant
Llwybr Llaethog
Eliffant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Eliffant
Last played on
Fydd Y Chwyldro Ddim Ar Y Teledu, Gyfaill
Llwybr Llaethog
Fydd Y Chwyldro Ddim Ar Y Teledu, Gyfaill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Fydd Y Chwyldro Ddim Ar Y Teledu, Gyfaill
Performer
Last played on
Ar fy llw
Llwybr Llaethog
Ar fy llw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Ar fy llw
Last played on
Gwenu
Llwybr Llaethog
Gwenu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Gwenu
Last played on
Ffyddlon
Llwybr Llaethog
Ffyddlon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Ffyddlon
Performer
Last played on
Blodau Gwyllt Y Tân (feat. Delyth Eirwyn)
Llwybr Llaethog
Blodau Gwyllt Y Tân (feat. Delyth Eirwyn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Blodau Gwyllt Y Tân (feat. Delyth Eirwyn)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Popeth Ar y Record Wedi Cael Ei Ddwyn
Llwybr Llaethog
Popeth Ar y Record Wedi Cael Ei Ddwyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Mera Desh
Llwybr Llaethog
Mera Desh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Mera Desh
Last played on
I Won The Tour Man
Llwybr Llaethog
I Won The Tour Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
I Won The Tour Man
Last played on
Tour de France
Llwybr Llaethog
Tour de France
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Tour de France
Last played on
Blaenau Ffestiniog (Clwb Ifor Bach, Eisteddfod 2018)
Llwybr Llaethog
Blaenau Ffestiniog (Clwb Ifor Bach, Eisteddfod 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Blino (Clwb Ifor Bach, Eisteddfod 2018) (feat. Catrin Dafydd)
Llwybr Llaethog
Blino (Clwb Ifor Bach, Eisteddfod 2018) (feat. Catrin Dafydd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Blino (Clwb Ifor Bach, Eisteddfod 2018) (feat. Catrin Dafydd)
Featured Artist
Bwled Dub (Clwbb Ifor Bach, Eisteddfod 2018)
Llwybr Llaethog
Bwled Dub (Clwbb Ifor Bach, Eisteddfod 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Rhywbeth Bach Yn Poeni Pawb
Llwybr Llaethog
Rhywbeth Bach Yn Poeni Pawb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Rhywbeth Bach Yn Poeni Pawb
Last played on
Awr Arall Dub
Llwybr Llaethog
Awr Arall Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Awr Arall Dub
Last played on
Hanna Be Nai
Llwybr Llaethog
Hanna Be Nai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Hanna Be Nai
Last played on
Cracataca (feat. Siân James)
Llwybr Llaethog
Cracataca (feat. Siân James)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Cracataca (feat. Siân James)
Last played on
Vodya (Tew Shady Remix)
Llwybr Llaethog
Vodya (Tew Shady Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Vodya (Tew Shady Remix)
Last played on
Bethesda
Llwybr Llaethog
Bethesda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Bethesda
Magnetic
Llwybr Llaethog
Magnetic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Magnetic
Electro-sian
Llwybr Llaethog
Electro-sian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Electro-sian
Meddwl
Llwybr Llaethog
Meddwl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Meddwl
Trouble Bubbles (Super Furry Animals Remix)
Llwybr Llaethog
Trouble Bubbles (Super Furry Animals Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Ar Fy Llw (feat. Lleuwen Steffan)
Llwybr Llaethog
Ar Fy Llw (feat. Lleuwen Steffan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3pb.jpglink
Ar Fy Llw (feat. Lleuwen Steffan)
Last played on
Llwybr Llaethog Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist