yMusic Biography
yMusic is a sextet chamber ensemble from New York City. Consisting of a trumpet, flute, clarinet, violin, viola, and cello, the group was formed in Brooklyn in 2008 by trumpeter C.J. Camerieri and violinist Rob Moose. The ensemble has released three studio albums of original compositions written for the group, and has toured extensively with artists such as José González, Bon Iver and Paul Simon. In 2015 yMusic collaborated with Ben Folds on his album So There, and toured with him in support. yMusic made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2016, premiering a piece by Caroline Shaw and one by Chris Thile. The ensemble performs with The Staves on that group's 2017 release The Way Is Read.
Quartet for Heart and Breath - yMusic
yMusic
Quartet for Heart and Breath
Quartet for Heart and Breath
Sprig of Thyme
The Staves
Sprig of Thyme
Sprig of Thyme
Silent Side
The Staves
Silent Side
Silent Side
Quartet for Heart and Breath (extract)
Richard Reed Parry
Quartet for Heart and Breath (extract)
Quartet for Heart and Breath (extract)
Interruptions (Heart and Breath Nonet): VI. French Guitars - Richard Reed Parry
Richard Reed Parry
Interruptions (Heart and Breath Nonet): VI. French Guitars
Interruptions (Heart and Breath Nonet): VI. French Guitars
Yes Man
Ben Folds
Yes Man
Yes Man
