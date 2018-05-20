yMusic is a sextet chamber ensemble from New York City. Consisting of a trumpet, flute, clarinet, violin, viola, and cello, the group was formed in Brooklyn in 2008 by trumpeter C.J. Camerieri and violinist Rob Moose. The ensemble has released three studio albums of original compositions written for the group, and has toured extensively with artists such as José González, Bon Iver and Paul Simon. In 2015 yMusic collaborated with Ben Folds on his album So There, and toured with him in support. yMusic made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2016, premiering a piece by Caroline Shaw and one by Chris Thile. The ensemble performs with The Staves on that group's 2017 release The Way Is Read.