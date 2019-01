Neues Bachisches Collegium Musicum (NBCM, New Bach's Collegium Musicum) is a chamber orchestra, founded in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany. It follows the tradition of collegia musica, developed by Johann Sebastian Bach, also in Leipzig. The orchestra is dedicated to historically informed performances, based on the latest research.

