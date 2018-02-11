Neues Bachisches Collegium MusicumFormed 1979
Neues Bachisches Collegium Musicum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9140cc7a-66d1-4375-9846-d0e5d1f80ca9
Biography (Wikipedia)
Neues Bachisches Collegium Musicum (NBCM, New Bach's Collegium Musicum) is a chamber orchestra, founded in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany. It follows the tradition of collegia musica, developed by Johann Sebastian Bach, also in Leipzig. The orchestra is dedicated to historically informed performances, based on the latest research.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Symphony in B flat major, W.1/20
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach
Symphony in B flat major, W.1/20
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony in B flat major, W.1/20
Last played on
Symphony in E flat major, W.1/10
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach
Symphony in E flat major, W.1/10
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony in E flat major, W.1/10
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist