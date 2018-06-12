Marielle NordmannBorn 24 January 1941
Marielle Nordmann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941-01-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/913f88c7-5c6f-4d96-9383-4ff89a088ae3
Marielle Nordmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Marielle Nordmann (born 24 January 1941 in Montpellier) is a French classical harpist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marielle Nordmann Tracks
Sort by
Harp Concerto (2nd mvt)
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Harp Concerto (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14m.jpglink
Harp Concerto (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Spukhafte Gavotte, op.75
Marielle Nordmann
Spukhafte Gavotte, op.75
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spukhafte Gavotte, op.75
Composer
Last played on
Harp Concerto (feat. Leif Segerstam, Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra & Marielle Nordmann)
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Harp Concerto (feat. Leif Segerstam, Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra & Marielle Nordmann)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14m.jpglink
Harp Concerto (feat. Leif Segerstam, Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra & Marielle Nordmann)
Last played on
Morceau De Concert for Harp and Orchestra, Op.154 (feat. Ensemble Orchestral de Paris, Marielle Nordmann & Jean‐Jacques Kantorow)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Morceau De Concert for Harp and Orchestra, Op.154 (feat. Ensemble Orchestral de Paris, Marielle Nordmann & Jean‐Jacques Kantorow)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Morceau De Concert for Harp and Orchestra, Op.154 (feat. Ensemble Orchestral de Paris, Marielle Nordmann & Jean‐Jacques Kantorow)
Last played on
Marielle Nordmann Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist