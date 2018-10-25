FoxygenFormed 2005
Foxygen
2005
Foxygen Biography
Foxygen is an American indie rock duo from Westlake Village, California, formed in 2005. The band consists of multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Rado and vocalist Sam France. They have released four albums and a number of self-released EPs.
Avalon
Shuggie
San Francisco
Follow the Leader
Mrs. Adams
On Lankershim
Rise Up
Coulda Been My Love
No Destruction
How Can You Really
Mattress Warehouse
Flowers
Star Power III: What Are We Good For
