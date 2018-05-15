Eugent Bushpepa (born 2 July 1984), also known by the alternative name Gent Bushpepa, is an Albanian rock singer, songwriter, and philanthropist. Regarded as one of the most popular modern rock musicians in the Albanian speaking world, Bushpepa is noted for his vocal range, vocal power, high-energy live performances, and is also recognized as an accomplished guitarist.

Bushpepa and his band were the supporting acts on the concert tours of Deep Purple in 2007, Duff Mckagan (Guns N’ Roses) in 2011 and Overkill in 2014. On 18 August 2013, he performed a full concert with Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal. In December 2017, Bushpepa won the 56th edition of Festivali i Këngës with the song "Mall", and therefore represented Albania in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon. He finished 11th. Bushpepa is the sole author of his song which was reworked for the Eurovision by Jim Lowe, a Grammy Award-winning British record producer and audio engineer, and released through Universal Music Group.