Jimmy Castor
Born 23 January 1940. Died 16 January 2012
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05qrqt5.jpg
1940-01-23
Jimmy Castor Biography
James Walter Castor (January 23, 1940 – January 16, 2012) was an American funk, R&B, and soul musician. A multi-instrumentalist, he is credited with vocals, saxophone and composition. He is best known for songs such as "It's Just Begun", "Bertha Butt Boogie", and the biggest hit single, million-seller "Troglodyte (Cave Man)."
Hey Leroy
Jimmy Castor
Hey Leroy
Hey Leroy
Magic Saxophone
Jimmy Castor
Magic Saxophone
Magic Saxophone
Hey Leroy, Your Mama's Calling You
Jimmy Castor
Hey Leroy, Your Mama's Calling You
Hey Leroy, Your Mama's Calling You
It's Just Begun
Jimmy Castor
It's Just Begun
It's Just Begun
Potential
Jimmy Castor
Potential
Potential
