Margaret Leng TanBorn 12 December 1945
Margaret Leng Tan
1945-12-12
Margaret Leng Tan Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaret Leng Tan (simplified Chinese: 陈灵; traditional Chinese: 陳靈; pinyin: Chén Líng) is a classical music artist known for her work as a professional toy pianist, performing in major cities around the world on her 51 cm-high toy pianos. She is also known to be a classical music performer using unconventional instruments like toy drums, soy sauce dishes, and cat-food cans.
Suite for Toy Piano
John Cage
Suite for Toy Piano III
Margaret Leng Tan
Sonatas XIV and XV (Gemini)
John Cage
Ophelia
John Cage
John Cage: Sonata 16
Margaret Leng Tan
John Cage: In A Landscape
Margaret Leng Tan
Jazz Study
Margaret Leng Tan
John Cage: Suite for a Toy Piano 1948 (1-5)
Margaret Leng Tan
In The Name Of The Holocaust. A.
Margaret Leng Tan
John Cage: Bacchanale for prepared piano
Margaret Leng Tan
John Cage: Suite for Toy Piano
Margaret Leng Tan
