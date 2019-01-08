112Formed 1996
112
1996
112 Biography (Wikipedia)
112 (pronounced "one-twelve") is an American R&B quartet from Atlanta, Georgia. Formerly artists on Bad Boy Records, the group signed to the Def Soul roster in 2002. They had great success in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits such as "Only You", "Anywhere" and the Grammy Award-nominated single, "Peaches & Cream". The group most notably won a Grammy Award in 1997 for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, for featuring in the song "I'll Be Missing You" with Sean Combs and Faith Evans.
112 Tracks
I'll Be Missing You (feat. 112)
Puff Daddy
I'll Be Missing You (feat. 112)
I'll Be Missing You (feat. 112)
Only You (Bad Boy Remix)
112
Only You (Bad Boy Remix)
Only You (Bad Boy Remix)
Performer
Sky's The Limit (feat. 112)
The Notorious B.I.G.
Sky's The Limit (feat. 112)
Sky's The Limit (feat. 112)
Peaches & Cream
112
Peaches & Cream
Peaches & Cream
Only You (feat. The Notorious B.I.G.)
112
Only You (feat. The Notorious B.I.G.)
Only You (feat. The Notorious B.I.G.)
It's Over Now
112
It's Over Now
It's Over Now
Na Na Na Na (feat. Super Cat)
112
Na Na Na Na (feat. Super Cat)
Na Na Na Na (feat. Super Cat)
