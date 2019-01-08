112 (pronounced "one-twelve") is an American R&B quartet from Atlanta, Georgia. Formerly artists on Bad Boy Records, the group signed to the Def Soul roster in 2002. They had great success in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits such as "Only You", "Anywhere" and the Grammy Award-nominated single, "Peaches & Cream". The group most notably won a Grammy Award in 1997 for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, for featuring in the song "I'll Be Missing You" with Sean Combs and Faith Evans.