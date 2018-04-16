Kid RamosBorn 13 January 1959
Kid Ramos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-01-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9132c80f-8cda-464d-9c64-93c77d934179
Kid Ramos Biography (Wikipedia)
Kid Ramos (born January 13, 1959) is an American electric blues and blues rock guitarist, singer and songwriter. Ramos has released four solo albums since 1995 on Black Top and Evidence Records. He has worked with James Harman, Roomful of Blues, the Big Rhythm Combo, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, The Mannish Boys, Bobby Jones and Los Fabulocos.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kid Ramos Tracks
Sort by
Kid's Jump
Kid Ramos
Kid's Jump
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kid's Jump
Last played on
Hold Me Tenderly
Kid Ramos
Hold Me Tenderly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold Me Tenderly
Last played on
Kid Ramos Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist