Handsome FursFormed 2006. Disbanded August 2012
Handsome Furs
2006
Handsome Furs Biography (Wikipedia)
Handsome Furs was a Montreal-based indie rock duo which consisted of Dan Boeckner, of Wolf Parade and Atlas Strategic, and his now ex-wife, Alexei Perry. The band announced its breakup on May 17, 2012 via Facebook.
Handsome Furs Tracks
Bury Me Standing
Handsome Furs
Bury Me Standing
Bury Me Standing
What We Had
Handsome Furs
What We Had
What We Had
