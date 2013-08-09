Sow was the musical project of Anna Wildsmith, based in France. Raymond Watts, for a time Wildsmith's boyfriend, is also heavily involved in the production of Sow releases. Wildsmith has likewise appeared on numerous Pig albums, writing lyrics or performing vocals, such as the song "Cry Baby" from Genuine American Monster. Sow opened for Pigface on their Red Neck, White Trash And Blue Movie Tour in 1998, with Anna Wildsmith also taking the stage for part of the Pigface set. To date, Sow has released just three albums since its inception in 1989. Wildsmith died on September 30, 2016 after an illness.