Boris Ivanovič TiščenkoBorn 23 March 1939. Died 9 December 2010
Boris Ivanovich Tishchenko (Russian Бори́с Ива́нович Ти́щенко; 23 March 1939 – 9 December 2010) was a Russian and Soviet composer and pianist.
4th movt 'Romance' Concerto for Violin, Piano and String Orchestra Op. 144
4th movt 'Romance' Concerto for Violin, Piano and String Orchestra Op. 144
4th movt 'Romance' Concerto for Violin, Piano and String Orchestra Op. 144
