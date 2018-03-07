Francesco De GregoriBorn 4 April 1951
Francesco De Gregori OMRI (born 4 April 1951) is an Italian singer-songwriter. He is popularly known as "Il Principe dei cantautori" ("The Prince of the singer-songwriters"), a nickname referring to the elegance of his lyrics.
He is often referred as singer-songwriter and poet, although he prefers to be identified simply as "artist".
