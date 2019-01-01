Zack Hexum (born April 28, 1978) is a Los Angeles based, two-time BMI award winning composer for film and television, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist. His music has been heard in over 700 episodes of television and movies, including iCarly, Henry Danger (Nickelodeon), Liv and Maddie, Shake It Up (Disney), Peabody and Sherman (Dreamworks). He graduated with a degree in Jazz Studies from the prestigious University of North Texas music program, where he played lead tenor saxophone in the grammy-nominated One o’Clock Lab Band. As a performer he has played on many recordings including the motion picture Trolls (Dreamworks) and accompanied acts such as Michael Bublé and Fitz and the Tantrums. Omaha-grown, he now lives in Los Angeles with his wife Niki, a singer and songwriter, and their three children.

He is the younger brother of Nick Hexum, the vocalist for 311.

Hexum lists his influences as including Elliott Smith, Nick Drake, Paul McCartney, Todd Rundgren, and Jeff Buckley. Hexum plays both guitar and saxophone. In February 1999, he was in the rotation on WMUR in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.