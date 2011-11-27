Peter FalkActor. Born 16 September 1927. Died 23 June 2011
Peter Falk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1927-09-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9125dc93-7e2e-4e4c-bca7-8bc5172cf892
Peter Falk Tracks
Sort by
All for One and One for All
Peter Falk
All for One and One for All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All for One and One for All
Last played on
Peter Falk Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist