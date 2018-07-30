SportiqueFormed 1997
Sportique
1997
Sportique Biography (Wikipedia)
Sportique is a British indiepop band formed in 1997 by Gregory Webster, formerly of the Razorcuts, with Mark Flunder of the Television Personalities and Rob Pursey of Heavenly. Heavenly frontwoman Amelia Fletcher joined the group as keyboardist at the time of their second album.
Sportique Tracks
It Couldn't Last Forever (Radio 1 Session, 31 May 1998)
Sportique
Just Good Friends (Radio 1 Session, 31 May 1998)
Sportique
Difinition (Radio 1 Session, 31 May 1998)
Sportique
