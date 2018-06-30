The Ultramagnetic MCs is an American hip hop group based in Bronx, New York. Founded by Kool Keith, the group also includes Ced Gee, TR Love, and Moe Love. Tim Dog became an unofficial member in 1989. In 1990, DJ Jaycee was added as Roadmanager and backup DJ. Big.D was put down with the crew by Kool Keith in 1989. In 2006 Kool Keith and Big.D formed the supergroup The Commissioner, and in 1999 Big.D and D.J Moe-Love also formed the powerhouse group Slaughterhouse-Cartel. A former member, Rooney Roon, was fired following an assault arrest. Beat-boxing legend Rahzel was also involved with the group early in its career. The group's work was associated with unorthodox sampling, polysyllabic rhymes, and bizarre lyrical imagery.