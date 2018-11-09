Lauren Michelle Jauregui Morgado (June 27, 1996) is an American singer, songwriter and activist. She rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. Jauregui signed with Columbia Records and began working on her upcoming debut solo album in May 2018. She released her debut solo single "Expectations" and its music video on October 24, 2018. Jauregui has collaborated with artists such as Marian Hill, Halsey, Ty Dolla Sign and Steve Aoki.