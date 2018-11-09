Lauren JaureguiBorn 27 June 1996
Lauren Jauregui
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996-06-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/911eced6-eeb5-43c4-81d5-94e152072108
Lauren Jauregui Biography (Wikipedia)
Lauren Michelle Jauregui Morgado (June 27, 1996) is an American singer, songwriter and activist. She rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. Jauregui signed with Columbia Records and began working on her upcoming debut solo album in May 2018. She released her debut solo single "Expectations" and its music video on October 24, 2018. Jauregui has collaborated with artists such as Marian Hill, Halsey, Ty Dolla Sign and Steve Aoki.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lauren Jauregui Tracks
Sort by
Expectations
Lauren Jauregui
Expectations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Expectations
Last played on
All Night (feat. Lauren Jauregui)
Steve Aoki
All Night (feat. Lauren Jauregui)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1hn.jpglink
All Night (feat. Lauren Jauregui)
Last played on
Back To Me (feat. Lauren Jauregui)
Marian Hill
Back To Me (feat. Lauren Jauregui)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7skp.jpglink
Back To Me (feat. Lauren Jauregui)
Last played on
Back to artist