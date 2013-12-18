Western AddictionFormed 2003
Western Addiction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/911ca6c8-6238-4aab-9ad3-60d964ffb453
Western Addiction Biography (Wikipedia)
Western Addiction is a punk rock band based in San Francisco. The band was formed by four veterans of the punk scene. Some of the members work for Fat Wreck Chords. They have toured internationally in both the USA and Europe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Western Addiction Tracks
Sort by
Black Salt
Western Addiction
Black Salt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Salt
Last played on
Mailer Meet Jim
Western Addiction
Mailer Meet Jim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mailer Meet Jim
Last played on
Black Salt
Western Addiction
Black Salt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Salt
Last played on
The Church Of Black Flag
Western Addiction
The Church Of Black Flag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Church Of Black Flag
Last played on
Western Addiction Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist