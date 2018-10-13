Veronika Eberle has established a reputation as one of the most promising violin talents to emerge from Germany in recent years. Her exceptional talent, the poise and maturity of her musicianship have been recognised by some of the world’s finest orchestras, venues and festivals, as well as by some of the world’s most eminent conductors.

Highlights among future concerto appearances include debuts with the New York Philharmonic (Gilbert), Concertgebouw Orchestra (Holliger), Swedish Radio Symphony (Harding), NDR Hamburg (Urbański), Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Helsinki Philharmonic (Storgards), Luxembourg Philharmonic (Krivine), as well as return engagements with the Rotterdam Philharmonic (Nézet-Seguin), Rundfunk Sinfonieorchester Berlin (Afkham), Prague Symphony (Kout), NHK Symphony Tokyo (Norrington) and at the Aspen Festival (Robertson).

As a recitalist, Veronika Eberle will give debut performances at the Tonhalle Zurich, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, City of London Festival and will return to the Wigmore Hall in London. She is currently a Dortmund Konzerthaus “Junge Wilde” artist and a BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist.

Recent successes include recital debuts in New York (Carnegie Hall), Paris (Theatre de la Ville), Salzburg (Mozarteum), Munich (Herkulesaal), and at the Lucerne Festival, as well as concerto debuts with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Russian National Philharmonic (Pletnev) and Mozarteum Salzburg (Mozartwoche).

Veronika Eberle was born in 1988 in Donauwörth, Southern Germany, where she started violin lessons at the age of six. Four years later she became a junior student at the Richard Strauss Konservatorium in Munich, with Olga Voitova. After studying privately with Christoph Poppen for a year, she joined the Hochschule in Munich, where she has been studying with Ana Chumachenco since 2001.

Veronika Eberle’s introduction by Sir Simon Rattle to a packed Salzburg Festpielhaus at the 2006 Salzburg Easter Festival, in a performance of the Beethoven concerto with the Berliner Philharmoniker, brought her to international attention. Other highlights among her past collaborations include NDR Hamburg (Gilbert), Rundfunk Sinfonieorchester Berlin (Janowski), Hessischer Rundfunk Sinfonieorchester Frankfurt (Paavo Järvi), Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Stuttgart (Marriner), Bamberger Symphoniker (Robin Ticciati, Jonathan Nott), Tonhalle Orchester Zurich (Michael Sanderling), NHK Symphony (Kout, Stenz), La Fenice Orchestra (Inbal), the Rotterdam Philharmonic (Rattle, Gaffigan) and Milan’s Orchestra Sinfonica Giuseppe Verdi (Kreizberg).

She has also appeared at some of Europe’s most distinguished festivals, including Menuhin Festival Gstaad, Schleswig-Holstein, Ludwigsburger Schlossfestspiele, Lockenhaus, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Salzburg Osterfestspiele, Beethovenfest Bonn, and Heimbach. Her regular chamber music partners include Lars Vogt, Oliver Schnyder, Christian Tetzlaff, Tatjana Masurenko, Danjulo Ishizaka, Martin Helmchen, Marie-Elisabeth Hecker and Gustav Rivinius.

Over the years, Veronika Eberle has benefited from the support of a number of prestigious organisations, including the Nippon Foundation, the Borletti-Buitoni Trust (who awarded her a Fellowship in February 2008), the Orpheum Stiftung zur Förderung Junger Solisten (Zurich), the Deutsche Stiftung Musikleben (Hamburg) and the Jürgen-Ponto Stiftung (Frankfurt). She won the first prize at the 2003 Yfrah Neaman International Competition in Mainz, and was awarded Audience Awards by the patrons of the Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Festivals.

Veronika Eberle plays the “Dragonetti” Stradivarius (1700), on generous loan from the Nippon Music Foundation.