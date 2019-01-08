Keith Farrelle Cozart (born August 15, 1995), better known by his stage name Chief Keef, is an American rapper and record producer. Keef's music first became popular among high school students from Chicago's South Side during his teen years in the early 2010s. In 2012, Keef's popular street single "I Don't Like" was remixed by rapper Kanye West, reaching the Billboard Top 10 and further lifting Keef's profile. A bidding war between major labels resulted in Keef signing to Interscope. His debut album Finally Rich was released in December 2012, and featured the singles "I Don't Like" and "Love Sosa", which would popularize the Chicago rap subgenre drill.

Cozart has faced ongoing legal issues during his career, including weapon possession charges, house arrest sentences, and a performance ban imposed by the Chicago authorities. Despite being dropped from Interscope in late 2014 and later signing to 1017 Records, Keef continued self-releasing projects through his own Glo Gang label, including Nobody (2014), Back from the Dead 2 (2014), Bang 3 (2015), and Thot Breaker (2017). In recent years, critics have pointed to Cozart as a major influence on contemporary hip-hop through his impact on other artists such as Lil Pump, Lil Uzi Vert, Smokepurpp, YBN Nahmir, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tay-K, Juice Wrld, and 21 Savage.