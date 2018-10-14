Tom Purcell, better known by his stage name Wave Racer, is an Australian DJ and future bass producer from Sydney. The name "Wave Racer" is adapted from a Nintendo 64 game. His debut single consisting of two songs, "Rock U Tonite" and "Stoopid", was released in 2013. He signed with Australian label Future Classic who also signed future bass artists like Cashmere Cat and Flume. His "Flash Drive" EP was released in 2015, featuring guest appearances by Lido and Baby.