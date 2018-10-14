Wave Racer
Wave Racer Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Purcell, better known by his stage name Wave Racer, is an Australian DJ and future bass producer from Sydney. The name "Wave Racer" is adapted from a Nintendo 64 game. His debut single consisting of two songs, "Rock U Tonite" and "Stoopid", was released in 2013. He signed with Australian label Future Classic who also signed future bass artists like Cashmere Cat and Flume. His "Flash Drive" EP was released in 2015, featuring guest appearances by Lido and Baby.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wave Racer Tracks
Carry On (feat. Killer Mike)
Tkay Maidza
12 My Boo (Wave Racer Remix)
Ghost Town DJ’s
Go Dj vs. Stoopid (Vindata Edit)
Lil Wayne
Streamers
World Record (feat. Lido)
Wave Racer
Bubble Wrap
Wave Racer
World Record (feat. Lido)
Wave Racer
Flash Drive (feat. B▲by)
Wave Racer
Queen of Me
Liz & Wave Racer
The Giver (Wave Racer Remix)
Duke Dumont
Rock U Tonite
Wave Racer
Rock U Tonite (Slumberjack Remix)
Wave Racer
Rock U Tonite (SLUMBERJACK Remix)
Wave Racer
Stoopid
Wave Racer
