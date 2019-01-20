Pierre BoussaguetBorn 12 November 1962
Pierre Boussaguet
1962-11-12
Pierre Boussaguet Tracks
What are you doing the rest of your life?
Michel Legrand
Windmills of your mind
Michel Legrand (1932), Michel Legrand, François Laizeau, Natalie Dessay & Pierre Boussaguet
Performer
