Nicolas Godin Born 25 December 1969
Nicolas Godin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p037hfb0.jpg
1969-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/91168e21-d623-4012-a11f-e9082b3a2439
Nicolas Godin Biography
Nicolas Godin (born 25 December 1969) is a French musician best known for being half of the music duo Air.
