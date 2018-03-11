Moreland & Arbuckle (guitarist Aaron Moreland, vocalist/Harmonicist/blues harp Dustin Arbuckle, and drummer Kendall Newby) are an American Electric Blues/roots rock trio. Moreland describes their music as "gritty blues and roots rock from the heartland." After six previous releases, the band signed with Alligator Records in 2015. The label debut, Promised Land Or Bust, will be released on May 6, 2016. It was produced by Matt Bayles.