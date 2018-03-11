Moreland & ArbuckleFormed 2001
Moreland & Arbuckle
2001
Moreland & Arbuckle Biography (Wikipedia)
Moreland & Arbuckle (guitarist Aaron Moreland, vocalist/Harmonicist/blues harp Dustin Arbuckle, and drummer Kendall Newby) are an American Electric Blues/roots rock trio. Moreland describes their music as "gritty blues and roots rock from the heartland." After six previous releases, the band signed with Alligator Records in 2015. The label debut, Promised Land Or Bust, will be released on May 6, 2016. It was produced by Matt Bayles.
Moreland & Arbuckle Tracks
The Healing
Moreland & Arbuckle
The Healing
The Healing
Mean And Evil
Moreland & Arbuckle
Mean And Evil
Mean And Evil
Take Me With You (When You Go)
Moreland & Arbuckle
Take Me With You (When You Go)
Why'd She Have To Go (And Let Me Down)?
Moreland & Arbuckle
Why'd She Have To Go (And Let Me Down)?
Kowtow
Moreland & Arbuckle
Kowtow
Kowtow
Tall Boogie
Moreland & Arbuckle
Tall Boogie
Tall Boogie
The Devil and Me
Moreland & Arbuckle
The Devil and Me
The Devil and Me
18 Counties
Moreland & Arbuckle
18 Counties
18 Counties
Quivira
Moreland & Arbuckle
Quivira
Quivira
Modern Boy
Moreland & Arbuckle
Modern Boy
Modern Boy
Red Bricks
Moreland & Arbuckle
Red Bricks
Red Bricks
