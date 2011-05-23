My Passion were an English band formed in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, England in 2005. They released their debut album, Corporate Flesh Party, in May 2009 on Cool Green Recordings. Produced by John Mitchell at Outhouse Studios in Reading, the album features eleven tracks, six of which are re-released versions of older demos either presented only on the band's MySpace, or released on their Style Suicide record label. In April 2010, My Passion re-joined John Mitchell at Outhouse to record their second album, titled Inside This Machine. It was initially slated in Autumn 2010, however it was finally released on 25 April 2011 through Spinefarm Records, which the band signed to in early 2011. They also have a fan base which was created in 2010 called the 'My Passion Army' which was created by fans.

In July 2009, My Passion failed to beat In Case Of Fire to Best British Newcomer at The Kerrang! Awards and in 2010 toured the UK and Ireland on the Kerrang! Relentless Energy Tour. My Passion have played gigs with Kill Hannah, Jeffree Star, InnerPartySystem, The Faint, The Automatic and Julien-K as a support act and also headlined their own tours. They headlined a tour to promote their second album in October 2010.