Wardruna is a Norwegian music group, formed in 2003 by Einar Selvik along with Gaahl and Lindy Fay Hella. They are dedicated to creating musical renditions of Norse cultural and esoteric traditions, and make significant use of Nordic historical and traditional instruments including primitive deer-hide frame drums, flutes, kraviklyr, tagelharpe, mouth harp, goat horn and lur. Non-traditional instruments and other sources of sound like trees, rocks, water and torches are also used.

The band have since released three full-length albums, each based on a set of runes.

TeamRock.com described Wardruna's music as "a conjunction of the earthy, the organic and the ethereal" with "runic-based rites inhabit[ing] a frequency that once heard have always seemed just adjacent to everyday consciousness".