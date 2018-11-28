Margaret HubickiBorn 2 July 1915. Died 3 January 2006
Margaret Hubicki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1915-07-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/911313b8-8aaa-4ab4-bbe8-5d317c5db30d
Margaret Hubicki Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaret Olive "Peggy" Hubicki MBE (2 July 1915 – 3 January 2006) was an English composer and teacher of musical harmony, who invented the Colour-Staff method to help people with dyslexia to read music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Margaret Hubicki Tracks
Sort by
Rigaudon (Lonely Mere and Rigaudon)
Margaret Hubicki
Rigaudon (Lonely Mere and Rigaudon)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rigaudon (Lonely Mere and Rigaudon)
Last played on
Piano Sonata (2nd mvt)
Margaret Hubicki
Piano Sonata (2nd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Sonata (2nd mvt)
Last played on
The Sorrow of Etaine (Irish Fantasy)
Margaret Hubicki
The Sorrow of Etaine (Irish Fantasy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sorrow of Etaine (Irish Fantasy)
Last played on
From the Isles of the Sea
Margaret Hubicki
From the Isles of the Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From the Isles of the Sea
Last played on
Back to artist