Brooke Addamo (born 2 January 1991), better known by her stage name Owl Eyes, is an Australian recording artist signed to the Illusive / Wunderkind Label with distribution through Universal Music Group. She is from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
