Marcelle MeyerFrench pianist. Born 22 May 1897. Died 17 November 1958
Marcelle Meyer
1897-05-22
Marcelle Meyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcelle Meyer (22 May 1897 – 17 November 1958) was a French pianist. She worked with a group of musicians known as Les Six of whom she was the favored pianist.
Marcelle Meyer Tracks
Le Tic-Toc-Choc ou les Maillotins
François Couperin
Suite in A minor: VII. Gavotte et six doubles
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Nouvelles Suites de Pièces de clavecin - Suite in G major
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Gavotte et doubles (Suite in A minor)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Ragtime arr for piano
Igor Stravinsky
Nouvelles suites de pieces de clavecin (1726/27): Gavotte et doubles
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Suite in G: L’Egyptienne
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Past BBC Events
Proms 1937: Prom 13
Queen's Hall
1937-08-21T01:52:51
21
Aug
1937
Proms 1937: Prom 13
Queen's Hall
Proms 1936: Prom 11
Queen's Hall
1936-08-20T01:52:51
20
Aug
1936
Proms 1936: Prom 11
Queen's Hall
Proms 1935: Prom 05
Queen's Hall
1935-08-15T01:52:51
15
Aug
1935
Proms 1935: Prom 05
Queen's Hall
Proms 1933: Prom 05
Queen's Hall
1933-08-17T01:52:51
17
Aug
1933
Proms 1933: Prom 05
Queen's Hall
